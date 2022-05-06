A new member has been elected to the Taney County Health Department Board of Trustees.
Dr. Heather Lyons-Burney, a pharmacist who co-owned Branson Drug in Branson and Hollister from 2000 until 2010, ran unopposed.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to become a member of the Taney County Health Department Board of Trustees,” Lyons-Burney said in a statement. “The Health Department’s efforts in promoting the overall health of our residents of all ages, as well as working to keep our businesses operating safely, impacts everyone and supports our economic health. I look forward to contributing to the Board’s efforts in supporting these vital efforts for Taney County.”
Lyons-Burney helped establish Faith Community health, the non-profit health care center in Branson, in 2010. She has been an associate professor at the UMKC School of Pharmacy teaching at the Springfield campus since 2021.
She also works with the Taney County Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention Team as the co-chair and current chairperson.
“Dr. Lyons-Burney brings a great deal of experience and knowledge to our organization” TCHD Director Lisa Marshall said in a statement.. “She has served our community for years and will be an asset as TCHD continues moving health forward in Taney County.”
Lyons-Burney was sworn in on April 22, 2022.
