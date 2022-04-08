The city of Branson is accepting applications for openings on multiple boards and committees.
The city has one or more openings on the following boards:
- HR Committee (term expires April 2023)
- Finance Committee (term expires April 2023)
- Industrial Development Authority (two openings, one term expires December 2024, the second term expires 2026)
- Advisory Park Board (term expires June 2025)
- Board of Adjustment (term expires April 2027)
- Board of Appeals (term expires April 2027)
- Planning Commission (term expires April 2026)
The deadline for applications is 4:30 p.m. on April 27.
Anyone interested in any of these openings can visit the city’s website at https://bransonmo.gov/125/Boards-Committees for more information, including necessary qualifications, and the procedure for appointment to that board. People can also apply for the openings directly through the city’s website.
For questions about the application, contact Branson City Clerk Lisa Westfall at 417-337-8522 or email lwestfall@bransonmo.gov.
