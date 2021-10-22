The Reeds Spring School District’s first “Pop-Up Preschool” hosted children from the community.
Reeds Spring School took a classroom on the road. The district recently held its first “pop-up preschool” in Branson West, according to a press release from Reeds Spring School District. The idea is to get families with young children to start thinking about the importance of early childhood education. Studies show that children who attend preschool tend to have more success once they start kindergarten.
Children who attended enjoyed playtime, storytime, songs, and got a safety lesson from Southern Stone County Fire Protection District firefighters. Reeds Spring Schools plans to have several more pop-up preschools throughout the year.
For more information visit rs-wolves.com.
