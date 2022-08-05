Cox Medical Center Branson has hired a new cancer specialist.
Dr. Hasan Bit-Shawish has already begun seeing patients. He said one of the biggest things he tries to instill in any of his patients is hope.
“I won’t let them give up,” he said. “There is always hope. Getting a cancer diagnosis is the hardest news they’ll hear, but I will work with them to make sure they know every possible option for treatment. I won’t give up on them.”
Dr. Bit-Shawish comes to the Ozarks from Pennsylvania. He said he is already loving the Ozarks because “it’s like I’m always on vacation!”
He is a graduate of the Medical School of Zaragoza in Spain. He completed residencies in internal medicine at Al-Bashir Hospital in Amman, Jordan, and St. Louis University. He will be working out of the Cancer Center.
“Everyone here is so kind and knowledgeable. And this facility is beautiful. I know we are a five-star hospital but it also feels like a five-star hotel! Everyone is so accommodating. I’m so happy and excited to meet more of my patients and be part of their cancer journey.”
Dr. Bit-Shawish is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in internal medicine, medical oncology, and hematology.
