A Merriam Woods man is facing life in prison after being charged with first degree rape.
Taney County Prosecutors charged Cody Diggan with one count of first degree rape or attempted rape, which could bring a life sentence upon conviction.
According to a probable cause statement, three women claim they were raped or sexually assaulted by Diggan in early July, at a location in Kissee Mills.
The first victim told police Diggan forced himself on her after she told him she didn’t want to engage with him and she tried to fight him off. The second victim said Diggan moved on to her after he finished with the first victim and began to rape her, but she was able to get away and run from the scene.
Both the second victim and third victim said Diggan had supplied the girls with alcohol bought at Beer 30 in Merriam Woods before driving them to “the slab on Cross Timbers.” The third victim said she passed out from excessive alcohol consumption, and woke up when police shined a flashlight into her face. She said she couldn’t recall what happened, but when she woke up she could not find her underwear.
Taney County investigators collected sexual assault kits from all three victims and said they have been placed into evidence for processing.
Diggan’s next appearance is scheduled for Monday, July 18, for a bond reduction hearing before Judge Tiffany Yarnell.
