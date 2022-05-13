Missouri’s U.S. Senators have worked to get veterans back a special honor in Washington, D.C.
Senators Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley have convinced the National Park Service to resume police escorts for veterans who come to the nation’s capital as part of the Honor Flight program. Honor Flight is a program which brings veterans who served during every war through the Desert Storm to DC to see their war memorials, with priority given to terminally ill or World War II veterans.
“The Honor Flight program has touched the lives of hundreds of thousands of veterans and their families,” Blunt said in a statement. “One of the incredible privileges of serving in Congress is being able to welcome veterans to the National Mall and thank them for their service. These memorials belong to the veterans they were built to honor. I’m glad the Department of Interior has reversed course and will resume police escorts to ensure Honor Flight travelers can get to their destinations safely and quickly. I would like to thank Honor Flight networks in Missouri and across the nation for bringing attention to this issue and working with us to get it resolved.”
The United States Park Police and National Mall and Memorial Parks met with Honor Flight representatives and worked out an agreement to provide “safe transport” of the veterans who have come to the city, including “temporary road closures and a law enforcement lead vehicle to guide them” to each memorial.
National Park Service rangers and other area law enforcement personnel will also be on hand at the World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam Veterans memorial to do a presentation about the memorials themselves, and answer questions from the veterans.
The police escorts will end after veterans are taken to visit Arlington National Cemetery.
“This is the right decision – these police escorts should have always remained in place,” Hawley said. “Our veterans are American heroes and they deserve the very best when visiting our nation’s capital.”
Honor Flights provide the trips to Washington D.C. at no charge to the veteran. They are a non-profit organization with branches around the nation, including in Springfield, where they provide trips for veterans across the Ozarks. The group is entirely funded by donations, with their annual fundraising event, “Our Generation’s Greatest Gala,” scheduled for Oct.8.
The next local honor flight is scheduled for Tuesday, May 10. Other scheduled dates for 2022 are Aug.23 and Oct. 25. The trips are one-day trips.
Anyone who knows a veteran who would benefit from a trip through Honor Flight, wants more information on how to support the local branch of the organization or obtain tickets for the October fundraising event call 417-268-9052.
