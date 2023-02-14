A group of hotel developers are bringing what they call a unique experience to Branson in summer 2023.
The Fall Creek Inn & Suites at 995 Highway 165 in Branson is being renovated into the Ozarker Lodge. The new look is being crafted by Longitude and Flyover Developments, a development company based in Springfield and Bentonville.
“The lodge is still open as Fall Creek Inn & Suites,” Developer Jeremy Wells told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “We have a limited number of rooms available and plan to operate at a limited capacity through renovation.”
When the full transformation into the Ozarker Lodge is complete this summer, the facility will feature 102 guest rooms including family-style bunk rooms. There will be a coffee and wine car, a new pool which provides a creekside experience, a play area for kids which incorporates the natural beauty of the area, and special cedar soaking tubs near Fall Creek.
“We are thrilled to be a part of such an exciting project,” Wells said. “The Ozarker Lodge will deliver the perfect blend of timeless design, modern hospitality, and thoughtful experiences for guests. From the very beginning, our team has set out to highlight the best of Branson and the surrounding region, and celebrate why so many of us are proud to call the Ozarks our home. We are also thrilled to have Sheldon Pruiett and Meredith Tatum on our team, their experience and expertise will greatly contribute to the success of the hotel. We can’t wait to share it with the world.”
The complex will work with local artisans and craftsmen to provide guests with one-of-a-kind Ozarks experiences. Their shops will have locally made products, a series of food trucks will rotate through the complex, and events and activities will be offered which focus on Ozarks heritage.
“We’ll have guided hikes on nearby trails, group kayaking, poolside movie nights, live music, fireside s’mores, pop-up Saturday markets, wine tastings, candle-making classes, charcuterie board classes, seasonal food truck night and we have a lot of other ideas in the works that are fun for all ages,” Wells said.
More information about the new boutique hotel is available at theozarkerlodge.com.
