Branson city hall is gaining a new voice from central Pennsylvania.
Mark Colussy, a former planning director for Mifflin County and Huntington County, Pennsylvania, has been named the new Director of Planning & Development for the city of Branson.
“Mark joins several other recent hires and promotions to the city’s director-level leadership team at the City,” Mayor Larry Milton said in a statement. “This is part of our planning for Branson’s future and to set Branson up for success. He will fit right in to bring new energy to continue to grow our City in a positive direction.”
Colussy replaces Michael Woods, who has been named the city’s Director of Public Works/Engineering.
“We had several qualified candidates but Mark stood out because of his experience, dynamic leadership skills, and creativity,” Branson City Administrator Cathy Stepp said in a statement. “We welcome him to the team and are excited to see what he can accomplish.”
Colussy earned a bachelor’s degree in Geography with a concentration in urban and regional development from the Pennsylvania State University.
“I’m thrilled for the opportunity to be a part of a city that has the history and reputation as a world-class destination that Branson does,” Colussy said. “It is already on a positive trajectory and I hope to contribute to that momentum to make Branson the best it can be for its residents, community members, and guests.”
The Director of Planning & Development reports to the City Administrator and focuses on leading efforts to develop and deploy policies and procedures related to the city’s zoning code. They work for the planning, development, administrative and implementation of the city’s urban planning.
