A special week of remembrance for victims of the Holocaust will take place in Branson from April 16 to April 22.
The week of remembrance is related to the 2022 passage in Missouri of the Never Again Education Act, which brought Holocaust education into secondary schools. Missouri Governor Mike Parson declared the week would be observed in April every year, with the educational information being fully integrated into secondary school curriculums by 2025.
The Antisemitism Education Center of the Ozarks is helping organize multiple events during Holocaust Education and Awareness Week in Branson.
Two of the events will feature an address by Holocaust survivor Erika Schwartz. She was born in a Hungarian ghetto in April 1944, one day before the ghetto was sealed by Nazis. Schwartz and her mother were the only members of their family not killed by the Nazis. She will tell her life’s story of being able to overcome depression and anger over the tragedy that befell her family and move into a life of gratitude.
An exhibit from the Yad VaShem World Holocaust Remembrance Center will debut on April 18, at 5:30 p.m. at the Freedom Encounter Theater, located at 3220 Falls Pkwy, in Branson. The exhibit, entitled “Righteous Among the Nations” will be displayed as part of a celebration of the birthday of Corrie ten Boom.
Several other events during the week will feature the life or work of Corrie ten Boom. A free showing of the movie “The Hiding Place,” based on her book, will take place on Sunday, April 16, at 2 p.m. at the Historic Owen Theater, 205 South Commercial Street in Branson. “Corrie Remembers” is a one-woman show performed by Susan Sandager, which is based on Corrie ten Boom’s remembrances of her family’s Holocaust experience, taking place on Tuesday after the Birthday Party event at the Freedom Encounter Theater. She will also deliver one of ten Boom’s original messages on Wednesday, April 19, at 6:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 420 W. Main St. in Branson.
The full list of events and more information can be found at www.facebook.com/educationforantisemitism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.