The 40th Annual Rotella SuperRigs competition took place on the Branson Landing from June 9 to 11. The competition drew truckers into Branson from around the nation to show off their working rigs and compete for more than $25,000 in cash and prizes.
The rigs competed for prizes in categories like Best Chrome, Best Lights, and Best of Show.
“We started in 1982 to show off working trucks,” Heather Wales, global marketing manager for Rotella, told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “You’ll see the trucks aren’t in pristine condition, but they are beautiful, and that’s because these truck drivers work them every day. That’s what we’re all about. We’re about the guys who deliver stuff and make things happen.”
The competition featured both national and local truckers.
“This is a cool deal for us because I never thought we had something nice enough for a Shell show,” Brandon Davis of Willard said. “I deliver lumber right up the road and I always love coming across the bridge and seeing the Landing. So I thought, ‘why not, it’s in our backyard, so let’s do it!’”
Theresa DeSantis of Apache Junction, Arizona, won the Best in Show prize, earning $10,000 and a place in the annual SuperRigs calendar. Joplin’s David Foster won first place in the “Classic” division.
