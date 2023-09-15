CFO building

CFO is seeking nominations for their Humanitarian of the Year award.

 Courtesy of Community Foundation of the Ozarks

The Community Foundation of the Ozarks is accepting nominations for the 2023 Humanitarian Award, which salutes a southwest Missouri resident for their service to make their community a better place.

The award will be given on Nov. 28, 2023, as part of National Philanthropy Day at the Doubletree Hotel in Springfield.

