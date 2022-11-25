Branson Public Schools will be hosting a series of public focus groups to get feedback from the community about the direction of the district.
District officials will be talking to residents about the strategic goals of the district and seeking feedback to help guide future planning.
“These Focus Groups provide an opportunity to re-engage with our community to plan for the future of Branson Schools,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Brad Swofford told Branson Tri-Lakes News.
Three separate meetings will take place at the District Office, located at 1756 Bee Creek Rd. in Branson:
Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 10 a.m.;
Wednesday, Nov. 30 at Noon;
Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 5:30 p.m.
Anyone interested in attending one of the three sessions will need to reserve their place by contacting Tori Zeligman via email at zeligmant@branson.k12.mo.us noting which session they wish to attend.
