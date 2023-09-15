College Of The Ozarks 081721.jpg

College of the Ozarks 

 Branson Tri-Lakes News File Photo

College of the Ozarks has been ranked No.6 on a list of best value colleges in a study released by SmartAsset.

The new analysis by SmartAsset compared institutions across five metrics, including scholarships, starting salary, tuition, living costs, and retention rate to determine the “Best Value Colleges” in Missouri.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.