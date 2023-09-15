College of the Ozarks has been ranked No.6 on a list of best value colleges in a study released by SmartAsset.
The new analysis by SmartAsset compared institutions across five metrics, including scholarships, starting salary, tuition, living costs, and retention rate to determine the “Best Value Colleges” in Missouri.
SmartAsset determined the best value colleges and universities in the U.S. across five categories to capture the general costs associated with attending each school: tuition, student living costs, scholarship and grant offerings, student retention rate, and starting salary for new graduates.
The study compared the factors which illustrate a student’s return on investment. Student retention rate shows the percentage of students that are re-enrolling at the institution from year-to-year. The average starting salary shows the potential financial earnings of new graduates when they enter the workforce. Additionally, scholarships and grants show the amount of financial backing colleges are endowing to their student body on a per-person basis.
A 25% weighting was applied to starting salary, tuition and living costs. A 12.5% weighting was applied to scholarships, grants and retention rate to come up with the “Best Value Colleges” index. Schools were ranked in accordance with their score on the index, with the number one school receiving a score of 100 and each additional school’s index value representing how closely they compare.
According to the study, College of the Ozarks came in at $24,198 for average scholarships and grants, $42,700 in median starting salary, $22,845 in tuition, $12,815 in student living costs, and 78% student retention rate, for a 57.52 rating on the study’s college education value index.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.