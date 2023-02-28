The story of Mel Tillis as told by friends, family, and co-workers brought delight to a small crowd at the Branson Centennial Museum on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
The presentation, The Marvelous and Memorable Mel Tillis, was presented by Tillis’ daughters Connie and Cindy, his grandson Marshall Howden, and the “Stutterettes,” Tammy and Tonya Bilyeu.
“I wanted to talk about Dad at the Ozarks and Branson neighbor,” Connie said. “We all know he fished the lakes including with his best buddy Shoji Tabuchi. His famous joke was that it would never last long because Shoji would eat all the bait.”
She shared about how her father would help other artists and bring them into town, and how he would do things to be a part of Branson.
“He once got slimed at Silver Dollar City when they were having Nickelodeon Days,” Connie said. “He was the grand marshall of at least one of the Christmas parades, and I think that was one of the last things he did here. He loved entertaining and the fact he could meet his fans. He would spend hours meeting them after the show.”
She said Mel was also very proud of the Stutterettes, and he helped start the careers of many musicians and technicians through his tours and the theatre.
Connie said the years in Branson with her father allowed her to really grow close to him and learn all the things about him people didn’t usually know.
“He loved this town, he loved the lake which is why he took up sailing on Table Rock Lake, he loved lighthouses, and he was always working on his relationship with the Lord,” she said. “Those things are precious. At the end of my 12 years working alongside him I knew so much more about my dad and Branson gave us that.”
Tammy Bilyeu shared how she met Tillis.
“I met Mel in either 1969 or 1970 right here in Branson because I was part of the Baldknobbers,” she said. “I’m niece of the four main brothers who started the Baldknobbers and I sang on there as a little bitty girl. When I was 6-years-old he came because in those days the Baldknobbers would have artists come into town and they would open for us.
“He heard me sing one night and Mel loved kids. He came to me and said ‘Hey, little one, I’m going to see you in Nashville some day.’ When Tonya and I were hired, we stood in his new theatre on 65 highway, we stood in the auditorium, and he asked if we wanted to see our dressing room.
“As we went back I said to him ‘Mel, I want to tell you a story. You used to come to Baldknobbers’ and he said ‘Yeah.’ I said ‘Remember one night when it was storming and we had to shut down for a while?’ Because way back when, when the theaters were starting building, we would shut off the electricity in the whole town of Branson because we were overloading it. He took me out to his bus while we were waiting and I reminded him of it. I said ‘You told me you’d see me in Nashville someday and I didn’t have to go to Nashville because you came here.’”
Bilyeu said having Mel’s kids around helped her gain “sisters” and their kids eventually became Tammy’s kids too.
“I gained a family that I had never known before and that’s how Mel was, he was a family man,” she said. “Even when he was gone all that time, he would talk about his family. When he was having his number ones, he was gone 350 days a year. It was hard on his family to be home without him.
“He loved Branson, and I think it was because he loved his family, and he would say how proud he was [of them.]”
Howden shared his perspective of his grandfather being here in Branson.
“He made a career decision to be here with me,” Howden said. “He made a career decision to be here with his daughters. And it’s so valuable. He got this place from the very beginning.
“The biggest names that came here kind of came and went. When Willie Nelson built a theater, when Johnny Cash did. They didn’t really live here. [People] wanted to see you went out and shopped in the grocery stores, and slept in the same bed every night, and you committed to Branson. And we were just so grateful for this community, and I think this is part of the legacy he leaves.”
Howden said growing up he lived in the theater and many times had to get dressed in the car heading to the theater because their kids, unlike those of many other performing families, weren’t homeschooled. He also talked about how the theater was like a little city with the chocolate shop and other shops.
In the end, however, Howden said it was about those moments with his grandfather.
“I would stand on the side of that stage…watching granddaddy,” Howden said. “And then he would stand there and watch me. I will always be grateful for that opportunity. Family is everything. People don’t get a chance to be with their grandpa every single day whether or not they’re a superstar. It’s something I will always be grateful for.”
The presentation by the Tillis family and friends was part of the Branson Centennial Museum’s monthly series of special presentations conducted in connection with the White River Valley Historical Society. Details of future events can be found on the society’s website, wrvhs.org.
