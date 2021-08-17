The Branson Chamber of Commerce announced via email two free COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinics at their office, located at 4100 Gretna Rd. in Branson, on Thursday, Aug. 19, and Thursday, Sept. 16.
The August 19 clinic will offer a first dose of the Moderna vaccine between 1 and 5 p.m. The second dose will be given during the Thursday, Sept. 16 clinic from 8 a.m. to noon.
“There is no cost to you to get the vaccine, costs are covered through a federal program,” Heather Lyons-Burney, Pharm.D., UMKC School of Pharmacy at MSU, said in a press release. “With a convenient walk-in clinic, you can feel good about taking some time to do something good for yourself and your community by getting the vaccine.”
Jason Outman, Branson Chamber of Commerce CEO, said in the release the chamber is hosting the event to help Branson’s current strong economic climate.
“According to the CDC, COVID-19 continues to spread, and variants are circulating in the Branson area,” Outman said. “You can take steps to protect yourself and others from the virus and its variants by getting a COVID-19 vaccine, helping our community stay safe and keeping Branson strong.”
The chamber pointed to data in its release in explaining their holding the clinics.
“The FDA has authorized three COVID-19 vaccines which have been shown to be safe and effective as determined by data from the manufacturers and findings from large clinical trials,” the chamber release states. “This data demonstrates that the known and potential benefits of this vaccine outweigh the known and potential harms of becoming infected with COVID 19, which can include hospitalization or death.”
