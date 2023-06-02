A Branson man is in the Crawford County Jail charged in the murder of a man on Feb. 1, in Cuba, Missouri.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Cuba Police Department reported Branson resident Maurice K. Williams, 22, is one of three men who carried out the slaying of Mister Z. Halferty in Hood Park in Cuba.
According to court documents, investigators say officers responded to a 9-1-1 call and observed a dark four door passenger size vehicle leaving the area of Hood Park via the only public roadway in and out of the area. The vehicle was later found abandoned at a church on Highway WW with damage to the front passenger side tire.
A hub cap at the scene of the murder indicated a car had traveled over a large concrete curb, damaging and dislodging the hubcap, and damaging the tire. The hubcap at the scene matched the hubcaps on the abandoned vehicle.
The license plates on the car were taken, but the police were able to identify the car owner using the car’s Vehicle Identification Number. On Feb. 2, 2023, police made contact with one of the registered owners of the car, she said her brother Daeshawn Brandon, Williams, and Malik Brandon had left in the vehicle to buy marijuana the previous day prior to the shooting.
Malik then confirmed to police the three men traveled to Hood Park to buy marijuana. He said Williams was driving the vehicle because Malik was unfamiliar with the area. When they arrived, Williams left the car to make the deal, and eventually Daeshawn exited the vehicle, at which time Malik claims the victim fired first at Daeshawn.
Malik then said after the shooting the trio left in their vehicle before returning to search the victim’s car for the marijuana. When they returned, the victim raised his gun and Daeshawn allegedly shot the victim again.
On March 28, 2023, Branson police took Williams into custody, where he waived his rights and agreed to speak to investigators.
Williams is alleged to have told investigators a similar story to Malik. He said the victim told him to sit in the passenger seat of his car. Williams reached behind the driver’s seat for a paper bag when the victim pulled a gun and held Williams at gunpoint. The two brothers then left their vehicle, and the victim turned the gun toward Deashawn, who then shot the victim.
Williams said they drove away and came back at the instruction of Malik. While Williams said he “feared for his safety” he returned, at which point Deashawn exited their vehicle and returned to the victim, shooting him several more times. Deashawn then took the paper bag and a firearm from the victim’s vehicle.
Williams was arrested on first degree murder charges. He has formally been charged with first degree murder, first degree assault or attempted assault, first degree attempted robbery, and two counts of armed criminal action. He faces at least life in prison if convicted on all charges.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Friday, June 9, in Crawford County court.
