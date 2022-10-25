A Branson woman has agreed to a plea deal in federal court related to child sex crimes.
Casie Dee Rice, 52, pleaded guilty to engaging in a child exploitation enterprise. Rice’s plea to the charge indicates she agrees she engaged in a series of three or more separate incidents involving more than one minor victim.
Rice is one of five defendants in the case to plead guilty to their involvement in the enterprise. Angela Marie Brown, Kevin Grant McMillan, Christine Marie Rossiter, and Amber Marie Baley, all of Springfield, have pleaded guilty to the same charge.
According to court documents, a federal investigation began in May 2019 after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified law enforcement McMillan had uploaded child pornography using a GMail account.
Investigators discovered McMillan was already being investigated by the Springfield Police Department in connection with a case involving an 8-year-old victim. They found additional Google accounts which contained child pornography.
A Nov. 6, 2019 raid on McMillan’s residence by law enforcement found 27,542 pornographic images and videos where investigators said the age of the subjects is difficult to determine and child erotica, along with hundreds of images of other forms of pornography.
Investigators reported McMillan and Rice had been living together along with another woman and a victim called Jane Doe 1 in 2019.
The plea agreement filed in federal court states Rice had an email account which contained child pornography sent from McMillan. A search of Rice’s Google account history showed multiple searches for and viewing of child pornography, child erotica, and other related sites.
During an interview with the Branson Police Department, Rice admitted McMillan has sent her child pornography through Google and she had recieved and sent child pornography through Facebook, and discussed her sexual interest in children with at least three people.
The plea agreement states the minimum sentence for the crime is 20 years in federal prison, with a maximum penalty of life in prison.
