Ten Branson High School students, six of whom were 2021 graduating seniors, have been honored for academic excellence in the College Board Advanced Placement (AP) Capstone Diploma and AP Seminar and Research Certificate programs.
Four students earned the AP Capstone Diploma, which according to a press release from Branson Public Schools, is given to students who excelled in “critical thinking, research, collaboration, and presentation skills.”
“We proudly recognize the achievements of students who participated in the AP Capstone Diploma program,” Jack Harris, principal at Branson High School, said in a statement. “Our AP Capstone students and teachers showed extraordinary commitment while facing historic challenges. This is a meaningful college readiness program which will serve our students well after high school.”
The four AP Capstone earning students were: Maya Costello, Pearl Jaroonwanichkul, Razi Khan, and Hannah Slings.
The students had to earn scores of three or higher in AP Seminar, AP Research, and four additional AP Exams to earn the Capstone Diploma. According to AP, approximately 11,900 students in the United States earned the Capstone Diploma.
The students who earned the AP Seminar and Research Certificates were: Joshua Bartram, Wyatt Carlson, Brooke Griffith, Lauren Mahoney, Emma Mathews, and Urvi Patel.
AP stated in a release the Seminar and Research programs are different from the traditional AP subject exams by assessing students on group projects, presentations, and individual essays throughout the entire school year.
“Congratulations to the AP Capstone award winners, who conduct, present, and defend academic research on topics they are passionate about,” Trevor Packer, College Board senior vice president of AP and Instruction, said in a statement. “Their ability to manage long-term projects, collaborate with teams, and deliver effective presentations will accelerate both their academic and professional careers.”
Earning the honors brings multiple benefits to the students, including earning college credits, advanced placements, or both.
