Gamers looking for a new location to cast a spell or swing a battle axe have had their prayers answered with a new business on Branson Landing Blvd. near Cox Medical Center Branson.
The Branson Dragon Game Store at 670 Branson Landing Blvd. not only provides materials for games like Dungeons and Dragons, Magic: The Gathering, and Warhammer 40K, but also space for game participants across the Branson area to gather and play.
Owner Joshua Slater told Branson Tri-Lakes News the store wasn’t something he and his wife Rachel initially planned to do, but it grew because of the COVID-19 lockdown.
“We originally were playing games at Comic Force before they had to close down their play area because of COVID,” Slater said. “We ended up playing a lot at my house, which was cool. A friend of mine then opened up a store in Nixa, and we went up there for a while, but he had to close. I told my wife I didn’t want to drive up to Springfield all the time for a game store, so we looked into it, decided we could do it.”
He said Branson really needed a place for game players to come together and have the space to enjoy their games.
“There was no place for [Warhammer] 40K and Magic: The Gathering and Yu-Gi-Oh! and Pokemon,” Slater said. “We figured opening this place would help others from having to drive 30 minutes just to play.”
Slater said while he, his wife, and those who had been playing games for years, the Branson Dragon is a place for anyone who is interested in those games to come and learn while making new friends.
“On our Facebook page we have a monthly schedule,” Slater said. “We have a different game every night. So I’ll tell people who might be interested in Magic to come in on Friday nights because we have tons of people here. We’ll have casual games and you can come in. We have starter decks where we can show you how to play.”
He said while it’s free to come and participate in the games (other than the cost of your supplies) they also host tournaments for more advanced players which will have an entry fee because of prizes. Slater also said people can just drop in and he’ll try to help them learn a game they want to play, although he also encourages people to come in and watch a tournament to help learn games.
“We’ve also got board games,” Slater said. “I’m a huge board game player and we always play a new one on Tuesdays. Sometimes we’ll play two or three board games. People are also welcome to bring in their own games and play with friends or people they meet here.”
While the Branson Dragon does not have a restaurant aspect to it, they do have snacks and other items available for purchase while playing games in the store.
Slater said the store is open from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights. They hope to be able to begin opening at noon in a few weeks.
“And I’m usually here a lot later than 10 playing games on Friday nights,” Slater said with a laugh. “We won’t just shut a game down at 10 because it’s our scheduled closing time.”
More information about Branson Dragon can be found on their Facebook page, facebook.com/thebransondragon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.