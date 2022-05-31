The Taney County Commission has made changes to the county’s regulations regarding shooting ranges.
The commission changed the definition of shooting ranges to include the definition under county law is “not to include a private shooting range on personal property for (personal-private) use.”
In addition to the definition change, changes were made to the development of shooting ranges.
A new regulation states that “all shooting range parcels shall be located a minimum of five hundred feet from an R, NR, or MH zoning district.”
The hours of operation for a shooting range have been changed to sunrise to sunset. During the discussion of the commissioners, it was mentioned that a firm time for open and close would be out of sync with daylight hours at different times of the year. The previous regulations allowed operation from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The commission added language back into the regulations that will require all shooting ranges to be monitored during hours of operation by an attendant. Ranges will be prohibited from operation by any unsupervised clients in any shooting area.
Information about Taney County Zoning regulations can be found at taneycounty.org.
