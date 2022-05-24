The Branson Board of Aldermen voted down an ordinance, which would have extended an agreement with Taney County regarding a sewer project near Country Bluff estates, during the May 10 meeting.
The voting down of the measure came despite Mayor Larry Milton working with city staff to propose a solution to create a bigger detention pond for water runoff than required by law, solving a major problem Country Bluff residents have been complaining about at dozens of city meetings.
After a presentation by city staff explaining the situation, the mayor opened up the meeting to public comment, and Country Bluff resident Cherry Webster, who has spoken at dozens of city meetings with her complaints about developer Dan Ruda, called for the board to reject the extension. Among her complaints is Ruda removed a 40 acre forest with a 10 acre permit, and he “circumvented rules” from the city on water drainage which led to water runoff issues in the Country Bluff development.
Ruda, in a rare appearance before the board, spoke about the project and addressed the issues raised by Webster and Country Bluff residents.
Ruda admitted mistakes and apologized about removing the trees from the land, one of the biggest points of contention from Webster, saying if he had to do it over again he wouldn’t have done it. He then spoke about the project, and how it helps one of the issues aldermen have said in recent years is a major city issue: affordable workforce housing.
“This community talks about, talks about, talks about, affordable housing. Workforce housing,” Ruda said. “How important it is. How important it is to our future and how little we have. Our group put it together, brought partners to town, who had lots of experience, and we worked on a deal on a very nice piece of property. If everybody thinks, including the Country Bluff folks, you make a lot of money building workforce housing, you’re wrong. You make a fee to build it, and you basically make no money for 20 years, and the agreement with this project is we have to give those people renting at the time the rights to ownership.”
Ruda pointed out he couldn’t build on the land right now if he wanted to because there’s no sewer and water on the land.
“If Kendall says to me ‘Ruda, we’re going to start building there’ they would get it there,” Ruda said. “We’ll have 5 or 10 million in buildings there we can’t occupy. We need sewer or water. It doesn’t matter if it’s Dan Ruda, or Mr. Cushman, or a developer from Springfield.”
Ruda noted he would be required to build a detention dam for a “twenty five year event,” or a massive flash flood. Ruda said the mayor had asked his development team to consider a larger detention facility, and they committed to one which would handle a “hundred-year event.” He noted the biggest cost would not be in construction, but in the land his group would have to give up for the larger facility.
Ruda called on the Country Bluff residents to work with him and the city to solve the issues in the area.
“I’m asking, I’m begging Country Bluff to throw down the gauntlet and let’s get on doing something positive for the community,” Ruda said. “If you want me to come and personally apologize, I’ll do it. I can’t grow the trees back. We can build a nice development. We can go ahead and start on the retention pond now, and get going again.”
Mayor Larry Milton then said Ruda told the truth regarding building stormwater detention for a 25 year flood. Milton then mentioned a meeting with Country Bluff owners, stating he proposed the larger detention basin and then apologized to residents for the delay in bringing it to the board because it had to go back to engineering to add curbing to control additional runoff.
“Did Dan and his team make mistakes? Absolutely,” Milton said. “Dan has been crucified multiple times in public. My starting point is homeowners at Country Bluff, if I lived there, how I would feel. What I wouldn’t want is to have this piece of land scraped, and even though there was flooding before, we have this additional flooding. My goal is to put all of it behind us.”
Milton said while he shares the frustration of the Country Bluff residents, he wants to see the development go forward. He said the detention pond will control runoff to where water will not flood over the road in the development.
“I see it as a huge plus to control the water from going over the road into the stormwater pipe,” Milton said. “If we can get this done, we will have less water coming through [Country Bluff yards.] It’s going to keep flooding until we get this in. It’s going to keep flooding if Dan sells it to someone else. If someone else buys the property, we’ll have the exact same concerns. It will be no different. This will stop or slow down the water.”
Alderman Cody Fenton mentioned it was important to note the issue was always in Country Bluff, but Ruda clearing the trees worsened the issue.
Alderman Ralph LeBlanc was critical of Ruda for the amount of time which has been taken in dealing with the issue. He said landowners are concerned because the runoff threatened property values.
Alderman Marshall Howden indicated he could not move past issues raised about Ruda by residents.
“Mister Mayor, you know I respect you, but I have to push back against this idea we start fresh,” Howden said. “The developer comes 90% of the way, and the neighborhood is back on their heels on the last 10% and then we say find a compromise. They’ve already been encroached upon so much.”
Howden said he felt Cherry Webster represented the neighborhood people and called her up another time to respond to the mayor’s plan to fix the flooding.
“We have asked from day one for the buffer and a basin,” Webster said. “We did at the very beginning ask [Ruda] to move the low-income housing project from our property line to the other side. We also asked him not to put low-income housing in there, we asked him to put senior housing in there, but he didn’t want to do that.”
“Had Mr. Ruda followed the initial procedures in the county, and applied for the correct permit [to remove 40 acres of trees] he would have then had the correct stormwater plan in place. The sediment basin comes in before the clearing. If you go through the order of activities, you have to put in the stormwater erosion control measures before you tear down a single tree. Mr. Ruda chose not to do that.”
Alderman Cody Fenton challenged Webster’s continuing claims Ruda is to blame for the delay.
“It could be you’ve sandbagged him every step of the way too as a reason for the delays on this,” Fenton said. “I think it cuts both ways here.” Webster denied Fenton’s assertion.
Mayor Milton said at the homeowner’s meeting residents want the detention basin put in, and Webster agreed the homeowners wanted it.
Alderman Howden spoke directly to Webster about her opposition.
“Cherry, you asked us specifically to vote no on this,” Howden said. “Did you do it because it’s a matter of trust? Regardless of whether this action might help mitigate [the flooding issues in Country Bluff], are you saying at the end of the day there is a fear, which I feel is absolutely founded, if we keep moving it one step forward the developer wins every time? Why did you ask us to vote no on this when it seems to me like it could possibly help? Is it a matter of trust?”
“It is absolutely a matter of trust,” Webster said. “I wouldn’t trust that man to do anything.”
The bill was voted down 4-2, with Aldermen Denham, LeBlanc, Howden, and Rodriguez voting no.
“I believe tax dollars should be spent wisely and specifically on a well thought out and approved plan submittal, which justifies the dollars being requested,” Denham told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “The application submitted to Taney County did not, to my knowledge, ever go through the Board of Aldermen. This specific project will most likely take double the dollars to complete. An abstract plan, a damaged adjoining neighborhood and the continued lack of approval from the Corps of Engineers, along with a neighboring property owner not willing to grant an easement until the storm water issue has been addressed, kept me from voting yes.”
The other three aldermen did not respond by press time.
(1) comment
Pay attention citizens. This Cherry Webster convinced the board to turn down an agreement with Taney County that would have provided the city $85,000 to pay for an issue that she has complained to the board over and over about. For what? Because she’s mad at Dan Ruda? And then 2 weeks later the item comes before the board again on 5/22 and the board approved the project - except this time there’s no money from the county (they’ve already turned that down) and will have to be 100% funded by Branson taxpayers. These new board members haven’t been in office for 2 months and have cost taxpayers $85,000 (not including cost for hiring and training all of the staff that quit or were fired). It’s pretty clear no one that’s in charge has any idea what they’re doing right now.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.