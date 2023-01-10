A former Taney County presiding commissioner has been given a lifetime achievement award from the Missouri Association of Counties.
Ron Houseman was one of three presented the Juanita Donehue Lifetime Achievement Award during the MAC’s annual conference Nov. 21 to 23. The award for 2022 is the second time MAC has given the award following last year’s initial recipient, retiring Missouri Senator Roy Blunt.
Houseman said he was honored and humbled to receive the award, crediting Donehue for her inspiration during her time running the organization, and saying she pushed him to get more involved in the pursuit of making county governments better able to serve their citizens.
Houseman worked with Donehue to create the MAC Workers Compensation Trust to help provide workers compensation coverage to counties who were struggling to find affordable coverage for their employees. The pair worked with two other county officials to start the pool which is still in use 35 years later.
Houseman was serving as the Taney County Clerk at the time he helped form the Compensation Trust.
He has also worked as a board member for MAC for 30 years. He currently is the Chairman of the Taney County Republican Central Committee.
