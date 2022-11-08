Faith Community Health is moving to a new location and is asking the community to help them with the costs associated with the move.
The charity, which provides healthcare to low-income families throughout the region, will move from a downtown Branson location at 610 S. 6th Street to 1232 Branson Hills Parkway, on the first floor below Lakeland Pharmacy.
“We have been located in the heart of Branson since 2010. Our current building was in need of repairs and maintenance with the investment outweighing the benefits,” Interim Executive Director Anne McGregor said. “Our board made the good decision to pursue options elsewhere and prioritized location and convenience.”
Faith staff believe the new location will provide better access for individuals throughout Stone and Taney counties.
“The board recognizes that access to medical care is pivotal in the management of illness, both chronic and non-chronic,” FCH Board Chair Lisa Marshall said. “The members using Faith Community Health have prioritized time as a value, we are happy to be able to honor that with a location that addresses the concern.”
The charity is looking for community support because the cost for renovation of the site wasn’t part of their annual budget. FCH is estimating the cost for all renovations will total around $100,000.
“We have begun a campaign to raise the needed funds in under 60 days, leaning on members of our community to join in the effort,” McGregor said. “We believe that FCH serves the entire community by serving with excellence the working underinsured. The move to a new location will only enhance FCH’s presence in that effort.”
The “Caring for our Neighbors in a New Home” campaign is taking donations through the charity’s website, faithcommunityhealth.org. FCH staff say they are halfway to the goal and hope to raise the full amount by Dec. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.