A Stone County man is in jail facing multiple charges after leading a police chase while driving an allegedly stolen motorcycle.
Tucker Moore is currently facing charges of possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest or detention or a stop by fleeing creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death.
According to court documents, a deputy with the Stone County Sheriff’s Office stated he has been alerted to a report from a citizen about the citizen’s brother seeing Moore riding the citizen’s stolen motorcycle. The motorcycle was described as being black with a “wide back tire.”
The deputy conducted a search in the area where Moore had been spotted but was unable to find the motorcycle. The deputy then left the area to head toward Hurley on Highway M around 10:10 p.m. when he saw a motorcycle matching the description pass him heading in the opposite direction.
The deputy reported the license plate was unreadable, but due to the similarities to the motorcycle in the report, he initiated a traffic stop with lights and sirens.
The motorcycle then fled from the officer with a male driver and female passenger. The chase ended when Tucker lost control and wrecked the motorcycle on Hidden Valley Road near Hidden Valley golf course in Clever.
Tucker and the passenger were both placed in handcuffs.
The passenger told the deputy she had tried to get Tucker to stop the motorcycle but he did not listen to her. She also stated she had allowed Tucker to stay at her residence for several months.
Tucker had an injury to his knee, which caused the passenger to begin laughing, and when the deputy asked why she was laughing she said after Tucker threatened to leave her she forced him out of a moving vehicle traveling around 45 miles per hour using “both feet.” At this point, Tucker told the passenger to shut up.
The passenger told the deputy she was not hindering the prosecution of Tucker because they were in a relationship, so it was OK because of the relationship to have hidden Tucker from law enforcement on several occasions.
The passenger has not been charged with any crimes as of print time. Because no charges have been filed against them, Branson Tri-Lakes News is not releasing their name.
Tucker was searched and found to have brass knuckles and a 6 ½ inch knife on him. He was then placed in custody and taken to Cox South Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. While at the ER, a small plastic bottle of white pills was found in Tucker’s pants. The pills were identified as Buprenorphine Hydrochloride, an opioid and a controlled substance used in pain management. The pills were not in a prescription bottle, and Tucker claimed ownership of the pills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.