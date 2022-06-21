The Branson Board of Aldermen officially approved a policy which apparently had been guiding city salaries for years without ever having official Board approval.
Bill 6169 on the aldermen’s agenda for the June 14, meeting called for an ordinance approving department head salary caps. The staff report on the item noted the city is “currently searching for one leadership position” and two more leadership or department head positions are going to need to be filled and clear direction from the board is necessary for the process.
“I would submit [the salary structure] for inclusion with the budget and it was always stripped out [starting in 2018],” HR Director Jan Fischer told the board. “This is just kind of a cleanup of the process. It should have been there, but it wasn’t.”
Fischer said the guidelines for salaries for department heads were printed with the budget until 2018, and were created by Fischer and his team by looking at pay scales of similarly sized communities. The staff report said the pay plan had been approved by the city administrator, but not approved by the Board, because the previous city attorney had said it was legal for the administrator to take the action. The city’s current interim attorney recommended the board formally approve the City Department Head Pay Plan.
Mayor Larry Milton asked about the plan increasing “salary caps” for positions.
“The increase on the caps simply stems from annual increases based on cost of living increases and things like it,” Fischer said. “Any time we get a cost of living, it raises everything. So if we get a cost of living increase of 2%, then the cap goes up 2%. This contains the increase of 7% all employees got for 2022.”
Fischer noted while department heads only received a 4% increase, not increasing all caps would have an impact on “compression at the lower levels” of the salary structure, and it was important to keep “everything consistent.”
The mayor asked if employees could exceed the cap if there was a cost of living increase, but not because of a merit or performance increase.
“If the director was at the top of the scale and the cost of living went up 2%, then it’s what the director got,” Fischer told the mayor. “This shows changes because of cost of living increases going back to 2014. It does not include merit. Merit is included within it.”
Fischer noted the city does not do cost of living increases every year.
Milton asked about the city employees who are not directors, and Fischer said his department is currently doing the evaluations of city positions to look at salaries because of the upcoming increases in the minimum wage. Fischer noted the city strives to stay above minimum wage to make working for the city more attractive to potential employees.
Fischer expected the employee pay scales to be finished in late August to early September.
“It may appear we’re not wanting to give people what they deserve, but we just want it to be done right,” Alderman Clay Cooper said. “I know there are things in the past which appear to be fishy, I know I had a very unprofessional experience with the survey process, but it’s not about keeping people from getting what they deserve, it’s about doing it the right way.”
Interim City Administrator Lisa Westfall told aldermen the caps can be included either in the budget book or a standalone ordinance, so the action in front of the aldermen was valid.
“This is why we’re being transparent,” Milton said. “Some of it doesn’t sound good, some of it doesn’t feel good, but it’s the right thing to do and it’s what you’ll hear from this board each meeting moving forward.”
The motion to approve the current salary structure for department heads passed unanimously, 6-0.
