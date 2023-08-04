A Branson man will be spending 18 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a single drug charge.
Brandon Michael Jones, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of knowingly and intentionally transferring a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl and/or heroin.
Court documents showed a grand jury had initially charged Jones with two counts: Distribution of Fentanyl and/or Heroin Leading to Serious Bodily Injury and Distribution of Fentanyl Leading to Death.
According to the indictment, on March 27, 2020, Jones provided a mixture of fentanyl and/or heroin which caused “serious bodily injury” to a person in Christian County. On March 30, 2020, he provided a mixture containing fentanyl to a person in Greene County, who died from ingesting the substance.
Judge Stephen Bough referred to both incidents in announcing his sentence in the case.
