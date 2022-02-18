The filing window for county and state offices up for election in 2022 will open on Tuesday, Feb. 22.
Positions which will be up for election in Taney County include:
- County Collector
- County Clerk
- County Auditor
- County Recorder
- Circuit Clerk
- Presiding Commissioner
- Prosecuting Attorney
Most of the positions bring a salary of $75,296, except the prosecuting attorney position, which is almost double the salary of the other positions.
Circuit court judges are also on the ballot.
Stone County positions up for election include:
- County Collector
- County Clerk
- County Treasurer
- County Recorder
- Circuit Clerk
- Presiding Commissioner
- Prosecuting Attorney
Judges will also be on the ballot.
State Representative positions will be on the ballot.
Branson Tri-Lakes News reached out to all incumbent candidates, with almost all of the officials who responded indicating they plan to run for another term.
The only incumbent who responded and confirmed they would not be seeking another term is Taney County Presiding Commissioner Mike Scofield. Both Eastern District Commissioner Sheila Wyatt and Western District Commissioner Brandon Williams told Branson Tri-Lakes News they do not plan to run for the presiding commissioner position.
Anyone interested in running for an open position should contact their county clerk to obtain the information required for a desired office. The deadline to register for all positions is Tuesday, March 29.
