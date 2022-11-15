The city of Rockaway Beach is looking for the community’s help to take a beloved holiday event to the next level.
The city is raising funds online for Christmas Island. The city decorates their Fishing Island with lights and trees, preparing for special evenings for visits from Santa, along with sharing cookies and coffee with neighbors.
“We are planning a sleigh for Santa so you can take pictures with your children and Santa,” Mayor Jim Harriger wrote on GoFundMe. “Plus, a cookie and hot chocolate house where you can get a cookie, hot chocolate or coffee. We want a lighted ‘Merry Christmas’ sign, the trees, and the lighted hoops on the causeway. Our volunteers are ready to start the construction; we need to pay for the wood for the sleigh, metal for the sign and lights for the hoops!”
The city’s goal is $3,500.
Harriger said volunteers have gotten hoops ready for new lights, cleaned out worn out trees, and strung new lights on other trees.
Donations can be made at www.gofundme.com/f/rockaway-beachs-christmas-island.
