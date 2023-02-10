The Branson Daybreakers Rotary Club is hosting their 18th Annual Chili Cook Off on Saturday, Feb. 25.
The competition will take place at the Branson Lions Club building, 1015 E. Highway 76, on Mount Branson across from the intersection of Highway 76 and Auburn Road. The doors open at 11 a.m. and the cook off will last until 3 p.m.
“It’s 100% for charity,” Rotarian Tony Espy told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “The Lions Club donates the building to us, and the workers are all volunteers, so we can give everything to local charities like the Taneyhills Library and the Crisis Center of Taney County.”
Chili, beverages, and dessert is available for a $9 ticket, with children under 12 free.
Organizations and restaurants scheduled to compete for the title include: Mr. B’s Ice Cream Parlor; Western Taney County Fire Protection District; Taney County Sheriff’s Office; Hollister Rotary Club; Bob Evans; Famous Dave’s BBQ, the Branson Humane Society; Elevate Branson, Branson Cafe, FFA, and the host Branson Daybreakers Rotary Club.
The chili cook off winner will be determined by ticket purchasing guests.
A silent and live auction, and a raffle, will be held to raise additional funds.
All proceeds from the cook off will be donated to local charities.
More information can be found at facebook.com/bransondaybreakersrotaryclub.
Tickets can be purchased from Branson Daybreakers Rotary members or at the door on the day of the event.
