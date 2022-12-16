The Blue Eye School District’s Backpack program recently received a gift from the Kimberling City Eastern Star and Masonic Home of Missouri.
The Kimberling City Eastern Star Chapter 164, in partnership with the Masonic Home of Missouri presented the Blue Eye R-V Schools a check in the amount of $4,451.10 for their Backpack Program.
Eastern Star members Carol Dreppard, Johnnie Essary, Ed Verrill and Margaret Essary met with Blue Eye High School Librarian Jackie Porter to present the check on Friday, Dec. 2.
Dreppard said the Eastern Star chapter in Kimberling City has spent the last two years raising money to give to worthy causes in the area.
“The Eastern Star has always strived to be a charitable organization. For the past two years, the Kimberling Chapter has held various fundraisers, such as craft and bake sales and also sold tickets for handmade quilts, which were made by members of the chapter,” Dreppard said. “The funds collected are sent to the Masonic Home of Missouri who doubled our amount.”
Porter explained the backpack program at Blue Eye grew from a noticeable need to make sure children within the school district had enough food to eat.
“Approximately 17 years ago, the counseling program at Blue Eye High School noticed the growing crisis of hungry children in our school and community. This was not just an elementary student crisis, it was a problem that was affecting students at all grade levels, kindergarten through twelfth grade,” Porter said. “So, it began the Backpack Weekend Food Program for any student in need regardless of the grade level.”
Porter said food insecurity and improper nutrition affect children’s ability to learn and focus on their school work.
“Without proper nutrition children aren’t able to grow physically, mentally and academically,” Porter said. “Children who come to school hungry tend to struggle with their daily schoolwork because they are worried about when their next meal will be. These are children, who through no fault of their own, rely heavily on the free and reduced lunch and breakfast program at school and may not otherwise have enough to eat while they are away from school. This is where the Backpack Weekend Food Program is able to step in to bridge the hunger gap for these students.”
Each weekend food bags are packed and sent home with students to help ensure they have food during the weekends. The program also offers food packages for extended holidays and school breaks to help feed students when they are not able to receive breakfasts and lunches from the district.
“Food bags are packed throughout the week with nutritionally sound food for weekend consumption and distributed every Friday. Bags are also distributed during times of extended breaks from school like Thanksgiving, Christmas, and spring breaks, as well as anticipating inclement weather in the winter months,” Porter said. “We try our best to send home enough food to get the children through until they are back at school. Included in a bag for a typical weekend are three dinners, two lunches, two breakfasts, a few snack type items along with milk and juice. Because of the uncertainty of some of these children’s situations all the food sent home is shelf stable, non-perishable, and easy for the children to prepare.”
The Backpack Program at Blue Eye is funded through donations from the community.
“The program is funded entirely by gifts in the form of time, food and monetary donations from the good people of the Tri-Lakes Community,” Porter said. “We are very thankful for the great sponsors of the program, as it is a program which directly helps some of our most needy students in a way that no one else can. When the program began 17 years ago, there were 6 students who received food from the program. Since then, the program has continued to grow as the need has grown.”
For more information visit easternstar.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.