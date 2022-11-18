The Taney County Sheriff's Department is investigating the shooting deaths of two people at a home at Clay Street and Rinehart Road.
Taney County Sheriff Brad Daniels said two people were found dead when deputies arrived on scene shortly after receiving a call of shots fired around 6 p.m.
The Branson Unit of the Boys and Girls Club locked down their facility after being alerted of the shooting call by the Taney County Ambulance District. According to a Facebook posting, parents were also allowed to shelter inside the facility. The lockdown lasted approximately 20 minutes before an all clear call from law enforcement.
Sheriff Daniels said he could not release more information while deputies are investigating at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.