A new sports-centered development is coming to Branson and is scheduled to break ground in early 2022.
The Social Birdy is being planned as a 9,000 square foot venue which will include a restaurant, golf simulators, pickleball courts, and a pro-style golf putting course.
“We want to create a setting where people of all ages can have fun, but also where active adults can leave the kids behind and engage in lively games while pursuing their own hobbies and interests,” founder Trey Pelz said in a press statement. “We want The Social Birdy to become people’s default for date night.”
In addition to the recreational and dining options, the new facility will include a 2,000 square foot full-service golf shop. The shop will have professionals who can assist with custom club fitting, golf lessons, and equipment from golf’s top companies like Nike, TaylorMade, and Titleist.
“Golf has become more popular than ever during the pandemic with many people picking up the sport for the first time,” Pelz said. “We are here to help first-time and experienced golfers improve their game with personalized attention.”
One of the features of the new facility will be a special putting area which will combine the fun of miniature golf with the skills needed to putt on a real golf course’s green. Pelz told Branson Tri-Lakes News the holes will be basically miniature versions of some of golf’s most famous holes.
“Our goal with our putting course was to design it in a way which would keep people engaged and having fun for all 18 holes,” Pelz said.
The five golf simulators on-site will offer guests more than just the chance to simulate play on 80 different golf courses or play hybrid golf games; it will also give the chance to simulate baseball, soccer, and dodgeball.
The facility will have four courts dedicated to pickleball, the fastest growing sport in America in 2021. In addition to the opportunity for open play, there will be leagues and tournaments.
“Pickleball is such a great social sport which brings together people no matter what their skill or background,” Pelz said. “It’s just a low-key way to get some exercise and have fun with friends.”
The Social Birdy’s restaurant will be operated by the award-winning Downing Street Pour House of Hollister. The restaurant will feature a patio and fire pits, outdoor games, craft beer, bourbon, and a menu of American comfort food.
The facility will also feature a host of other games for families including bocci ball, pool, ping-pong, shuffleboard, darts, and a bean bag toss.
The Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce’s Executive Vice President Jonas Arjes said in a press release he was pleased to see the new business and believes it speaks of the growth potential in the Branson area.
“It’s a testament to the Branson market when we have another successful developer building such a remarkable new business,” Arjes said. “Offering great family-friendly experiences to both visitors and locals, this project has all the bells and whistles – fun activities, good food and drink, and you can get fitted for your custom golf clubs while you’re at it.”
The facility will cover around three acres of land on Branson Hills Parkway, west of Target. Construction is scheduled to begin in time for the facility to be complete and open before the end of 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.