The Taney County Assessor’s Office announced they will be conducting assessments in the Hollister school district and along 76 Country Blvd. in Branson throughout the month of August.
The appraisers will be wearing bright yellow vests with “Taney County Assessor” printed on the back. All appraisers will have a Taney County employee badge with their name and picture. They will be driving either a Toyota RAV 4 or a Ford pickup with Taney County’s logo on the vehicle and “assessor” on the license plates.
If the assessor sees differences between pictures on file and a property, they will get out of the vehicle to measure the property. If they do not see any apparent changes, they may not leave their vehicle, but they will be taking pictures.
The assessments are part of Missouri State Statute and assessor staff have legal authority to enter on to any lands, but they do not have authority to enter homes.
In the event of a question, an assessor may knock on a home’s door to verify information with the homeowner. You may be asked for your phone number or email address for the assessor’s files, which will not be shared with anyone and are not able to be obtained via a Sunshine Law request.
Questions about the process should be directed to the Taney County Assessor’s Office at 417-546-7241.
