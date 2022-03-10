Branson first responders made a chilly statement on behalf of Special Olympics of Missouri on Saturday, March 5, by taking part in the annual Polar Plunge in Springfield.
The Polar Plunge was started in 2001 by Rochester, New York police officers who also participated in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics. The first year, 75 officers took part and raised $15,000. Now the plunge is worldwide, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars a year.
The Branson Police Department and Branson Fire-Rescue combined into one team to participate in the plunge. Members of the team were:
- Crime Analyst Kristen Burton
- Firefighter Joshua Burton
- Sergeant Stan Kauffman
- Dispatcher Amanda Laughery
- Firefighter Dalton Pennington
The other member of the team, Dispatcher John Pate, wasn’t able to make it to Springfield for Saturday’s event, so he found a nearby creek and jumped into the cold creek water to show his support for Special Olympics.
The team raised $1,048 for Special Olympics Missouri.
