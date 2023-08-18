A 2023 graduate of Branson High School has been given a special scholarship from the Community Foundation of the Ozarks.
Hunter Frazier has received the Carol Blackburn Branson High School Scholarship.
“I’m very happy to receive the Carol Blackburn scholarship,” Frazier said.
Frazier will be using the scholarship to fund classroom expenses. The son of Mark and Amanda Frazier, Hunter will be attending Ozarks Technical Community College to study civil engineering.
Winners of the scholarship must have demonstrated financial need and scholastic ability; and they must have participated in extracurricular activities. The Carol Blackburn scholarship was established in 2006 for graduating seniors at Branson High School.
The fund is one of nearly 480 scholarship funds administered by CFO. Applications for the 2024-2025 academic year scholarships will open on Jan. 1, 2024 at cfozarks.org/scholarships.
