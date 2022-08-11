Story updated Aug. 11, 5 p.m.
Quick thinking by Clay Cooper, his son Colton, and the rest of his family helped save an autistic man who had been the subject of a missing person alert.
Kevin Ray Duke, 19, had been the subject of a missing person alert by the Taney County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 10. The alert stated Duke was last seen on Aug. 9, walking away from his home on Hampton Road in Taney County, was autistic, and required medication.
Duke was found Wednesday night in the audience of the Clay Cooper Theatre.
Cooper tells Branson Tri-Lakes News the youth had tried to contact one of his sons, which was the key to their realizing he was in trouble.
“We were at intermission in our show when our youngest son Caden came backstage and told us a young man named Kevin who was wanting to talk to our other son Colton because they had gone to school together,” Cooper said. “Colt was getting ready for the second half of our show, so he said to tell Kevin he would see him after the show if it was OK. Caden came back and said it was fine.”
A few minutes later, the Coopers realized they were dealing with more than just an old friend of their son.
“Colt is on a text chain with several of his friends from school,” Cooper said. “About five minutes after Caden told us about Kevin, he received a text which said someone they went to school with was missing and police were looking for him. Colt says to me ‘Dad, this is the kid in our audience who wants to talk to me.’ I asked if he was sure, and he said he was, so we looked out and he was sitting about three rows from the back with some people.”
Cooper said he and his wife Tina weren’t sure how to immediately respond to the situation.
“We called law enforcement right away,” Cooper said. “We just weren’t sure what to do beyond calling them and letting them know his missing kid was in our audience.”
Cooper and his family decided to continue with the show while keeping an eye on Duke to make sure he wasn’t taken out of the auditorium. Cooper and his cast continued the show as if nothing was wrong, so the audience had no idea of the situation developing around them, and anyone who may have been with Duke wouldn’t have known they had identified him.
“About two or three songs into the second set, I saw members of the Branson Police Department and the Taney County Sheriff’s Office enter the back of the theatre,” Cooper said. “They took the young man and some other people out through the lobby.”
Cooper said after the show he saw members of law enforcement still in the front of the theatre talking to people. Another witness told Branson Tri-Lakes News a man was placed in handcuffs and placed in a Taney County Sheriff’s Office vehicle.
Taney County Sheriff Brad Daniels confirmed to Branson Tri-Lakes News an arrest had been made in connection with the disappearance.
“My family and I are just really glad he’s safe,” Cooper said. “I’m so thankful he reached out to talk to Colt, and that Colt was on the text chain, because otherwise we wouldn’t have known. God truly had his hand in things tonight.”
Mark Wedlock, 67, was taken into custody in relation with the incident and has been charged with First Degree Sodomy.
A probable cause document does not mention the incident at the Cooper’s theater, but does describe how the victim ended up with the accused man.
Wedlock told investigators he picked up the victim on the night of Aug. 9 from Reeds Spring, and took him to his residence at the Plantation Inn in Branson.
Two witnesses told police Wedlock had introduced the victim to them as his grandson.
Investigators noted the victim is in state custody because of autism and his guardian stated the victim had the mental capacity of a 14-year-old. Investigators believe Wedlock took advantage of the victim’s disability.
Wedlock is currently being held in the Taney County jail.
