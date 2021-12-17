Two men are in the Taney County Jail after the execution of a search warrant related to an ongoing drug investigation in Branson and Taney County.
Corey Allan Jackson, 39, was arrested after a raid in Branson on Tuesday, Dec. 14. Jackson is facing a charge of second degree drug trafficking and three first degree counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Court documents say on Friday, Dec. 10, the department obtained a search warrant from Judge Yarnell for the residence at 621 Eiserman Ave. after investigators were able to determine Jackson was living at the location.
The Branson PD, working with the Taney County Sheriff’s Office, discovered Jackson was selling fentanyl in the Branson area. The two law enforcement agencies carried out the Dec. 14 raid.
Jackson was seen in the front yard at the execution of the search warrant standing next to a black Porsche. Officers searched Jackson and found a “plastic ‘corner’ baggie” which contained 1.24 grams of “an off-white powdery substance.” Jackson also had $590 in cash in his pockets.
During the search of the home, investigators discovered nearly $6,700 in cash, and a “large amount” of marijuana in a bag inside a bedroom. A second amount of marijuana was found in the backseat of the black Porsche.
Detectives also discovered two plastic bags of an “off-white powdery substance” which tested positive for fentanyl in field testing. The total weight of the two bags were 484.14 grams. (The Drug Enforcement Agency says 2 milligrams of Fentanyl is a fatal dose, so the collected amount would be enough to kill over 240,000 people.)
Three children were living in the residence with Jackson, ages 7, 8, and 10. Investigators said the bags of fentanyl were kept on a shelf in the refrigerator which could easily be reached by the children. This discovery led to the filing of the charges for endangering the welfare of a child.
Jackson has an extensive criminal history involving drugs in Michigan and Arkansas, including an active warrant from Crawford County, AR for a probation violation related to a drug charge. He has a 2003 conviction for assaulting a police officer, and a 2008 conviction for domestic violence.
While the warrant was being served on Jackson and his residence, Dwayne White, 56, became involved in an incident involving Branson police and Taney County deputies responding to assist the drug raid.
A Taney County deputy stated in court documents as he approached the raid location, a black sedan was leaving the raid location “at a high rate of speed.”
The sedan was driving south on Eiserman Ave. and almost struck a Branson PD unit with its lights on. The car swerved and almost struck a Branson detective’s vehicle approaching from the south, then continued south toward the deputy’s vehicle and a Branson police cruiser, both with lights activated.
The sedan struck the Branson cruiser in the front, causing significant damage to both vehicles. (The officer assigned to the cruiser was not in the vehicle, but nearby, and suffered minor injuries.) The suspect tried to flee in the damaged vehicle but was blocked by the deputy’s vehicle. The suspect’s vehicle struck the driver’s front wheel area and came to a stop.
Officers on the scene removed White from the vehicle and took him into custody.
White had a “strong odor of intoxicants” coming from both his body and his breath. Detectives searched him and found a plastic bag of a “white powder substance” in his jacket pocket. They also found a bag in his pants pocket which contained a “green, leafy substance” the deputy identified as marijuana.
A field test identified the white powder as cocaine.
A search of White’s vehicle uncovered a shoulder bag which contained another bag similar to a camera bag. Inside the second bag they found a large amount of marijuana, digital scales, and clear plastic bags.
White is charged with two counts of first degree assault or attempt on a special victim, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of armed criminal action. He faces life in prison if convicted on all counts.
Neither man has an attorney listed in Missouri Casenet. Both are being held without bond at the Taney County Jail.
Taney County Prosecutor William Duston told the Branson Tri-Lakes News additional charges may be filed in these cases.
