Branson Public School teachers and administrators celebrated the end of the 2023 summer school session.
School leadership called the session a “successful summer of learning” and noted a number of highlights from the multiple classes.
Among the highlights were a curriculum for elementary students, which used fun and engaging activities to teach fine motor skills, reading, and math skills. The students also had multiple hands-on assemblies, including working with the Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Department.
Junior high and high school students had a number of vocational programs offered including some from Taney County Ambulance, Branson Fire-Rescue, and the Branson Police Department. Several art related projects worked in a variety of media: pottery, sculpture, photography, and painting with an emphasis on 3-D art.
Pinegar Branson also helped with the Driver’s Education program by providing vehicles for students to use in learning driving skills after they passed classroom work.
District leadership will now be turning their focus to preparing for the start of the 2023/2024 school year in August.
