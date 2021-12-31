The filing deadline for April municipal elections has passed and while several communities will only have one candidate in each race, the city of Branson will have a competitive race for each of the three Alderman positions on the ballot.
All three current Branson aldermen up for re-election, Bill Skains, Jeff Seay, and Jamie Whiteis, will be running for another term.
Skains will be facing off against Marshall Howden. Howden has previously run for office, most recently for Mayor in 2021, when he withdrew from the race to support Larry Milton for the position. Howden currently serves as the Mayor’s “Ambassador to the Shows,” helping to organize events saluting entertainers, who have helped established Branson’s reputation as an entertainment destination, including the recent Shoji Tabuchi Day.
Seay’s opponent will be Charles Rodriguez, who as of press time does not have a campaign website or social media campaign page.
Whiteis will face chiropractor Ralph J. LeBlanc, the owner and founder of The Center of Wellness. He founded “Rockstar Genesis,” a 3-day immersion program aimed at helping participants “define and identify their Rockstar Life.”
“Our city needs positive, proactive leadership to continue us down the path of success we’ve seen since last April,” LeBlanc posted on his Facebook campaign page.
In other communities:
In Hollister, Ward 1 will be a three-way battle between Jay Lamar Patton, incumbent David W. Honey, and Blake Swindall. Ward 2 will have incumbent Phil Carman and Trent Davis facing off.
Two races in Forsyth are both competitive. In ward one, incumbent Larry Moehl will be facing off against Missi Hesketh.
In Ward two, incumbent Cheryl Altis will be facing off against Dustin Krob.
No other community which responded to the Branson Tri-Lakes News requests for information have competitive races and barring strong write-in campaigns the people who have declared will serve in their desired positions.
In Crane, Ty Shirley will serve in Ward 1, and Kyle Bentley will serve in Ward 2.
Two incumbents will serve another term in Rockaway Beach as Jane Peck filed for Ward 1 and Russell Anderson for Ward 2.
The Mayor of Kimberling City, Bob Fritz, is unopposed for another term, as is Ward 1 Alderman Christian Martin. Philip Korem is running for the Ward 2 seat currently held by Michele Stump.
Branson West will have one race dependent on a write-in candidate, as no one filed for the one-year Ward 1 alderman position. Mike Brown is running unopposed for Ward 1’s two-year term, and Penny Lonsway is running unopposed for a two-year term in Ward 2.
Branson Tri-Lakes News will be providing the candidates for school board races in a later edition.
