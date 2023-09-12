King Suite Shady Acre Motel.jpg

All Branson lodging establishments will be facing stricter enforcement of city codes under a new city initiative.

 Branson Tri-Lakes News File Photo

The city of Branson announced on Friday, Sept. 8, they are launching a Lodging Safety Initiative initially introduced to the Board of Aldermen during a June board study session.

The new system would ensure lodging establishments within the city are meeting the city’s code for public health and safety. The policy would cover not only hotels and motels, but bed and breakfasts, resorts, and condominiums. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.