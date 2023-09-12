The city of Branson announced on Friday, Sept. 8, they are launching a Lodging Safety Initiative initially introduced to the Board of Aldermen during a June board study session.
The new system would ensure lodging establishments within the city are meeting the city’s code for public health and safety. The policy would cover not only hotels and motels, but bed and breakfasts, resorts, and condominiums.
“Our top priority is to ensure the protection of public health, life, and safety for our guests and residents in Branson,” Branson Mayor Larry Milton said in a statement. “This initiative is a positive step in reinforcing the credibility and legitimacy of our city’s business licensing and lodging program by creating an equal regulatory playing field for lodging establishments who actively choose to follow the law and provide healthy and safe accommodations. We are taking this critical step through this initiative to set the level of expectations in our City, especially in lodging establishments housing vulnerable populations in extended stay type living situations.”
The initiative resulted from a review of the city’s codes along with input from community businesses and nonprofit organizations. The policy is aimed to help provide a clear path for priority of health and safety code compliance. The city’s code, fire, and licensing inspection programs are actively contacting all lodging establishments regarding required inspections, starting in November 2023 for the 2024 lodging season.
“Our goal is to help businesses achieve code compliance in the most business-friendly way possible.However, protecting life and safety is our first-and-foremost mission as local government,” City Administrator Cathy Stepp said. “While the issue of lodging compliance is not new to our community, our strategic, safety-focused initiative gives us more coordination, more collaboration and the utilization of the necessary tools to address those establishments operating outside the confines of the law.”
Under the current city codes, the city can initially issue citations for violations, and if violators refuse to correct problems, can take administrative steps to cut off the city water supply to the offending business. Residents of a hotel or other lodging business would not be allowed to continue living at a facility without water.
A lodging establishment in the city needs to meet codes to obtain a city business license, a lodging establishment permit from the Taney County Health Department, and a lodging license from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
“We appreciate that the health and safety of residents are a priority in this process and we are here to connect those who need assistance with agencies that can assist,” Taney County Health Department Director Lisa Marshall said. “We are thankful to have a network of agencies to help support our community during times of need.”
The new program has received support from lodging stakeholders throughout the city.
“The Branson Area Lodging Association is proud to endorse the City of Branson’s Lodging Safety Initiative,” Branson Area Lodging Association Executive Director Laurie Hayes said. “Our members have always strived to ensure the safety and comfort of visitors to our region. This enhanced enforcement of code, fire, and health compliance is necessary to take bad operators out of our industry and our community.”
Branson’s police and fire departments are also in favor of the city’s action.
“The Branson Fire Department is supporting this city initiative to champion an end goal of safety and fire prevention for guests staying in area lodging facilities,” Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin said. “ This initiative is a positive step for our community in ensuring we have the tools to ensure fire code compliance and fulfill our department’s mission of putting life, health and safety first.”
“Our officers have been continually frustrated by a small group of lodging establishment owners who take advantage of our most at-risk community members that are often forced to live in unsafe conditions,” Branson Police Chief Eric Schmitt said. “Our officers and employees will enthusiastically support this city initiative with the goal of ensuring safe and healthy living conditions for all who choose to visit and reside in Branson.”
More information about the city’s actions can be found at bransonmo.gov.
