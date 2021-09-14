Taney County officials have announced the dates of their Fall Clean-Up 2021.
The Taney County Commission has designated Oct. 22 and 23 from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. as the days and times Taney County residents can drop large items off at no charge at the Taney County Transfer Station, located at 274 Buchanan Road, Branson, or at the Taney County Recycling Center on Highway 160, located three miles east of Forsyth.
The items that can be disposed of for free include furniture, empty appliances, automotive batteries, carpet, lumber, shingles, siding, guttering, and many other metal items. Glass is being accepted at both locations but it must be in separate packing material.
Tires will be taken at a $1 per tire charge only at the Transfer Station on Buchanan Road. There will be a limit of 12 tires per resident.
All those dropping off materials must show proof of Taney County residency, with a photo ID showing an address or another confirmable piece of information, such as an electric bill. No household trash or hazardous waste will be accepted, and no commercial dealers will be able to use the “free of charge” service.
Any refrigerator or deep freezer dropped off must be emptied of food.
If you have questions, contact Taney County officials at 546-7268.
