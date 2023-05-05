The Branson Board of Aldermen are scheduled to vote on potential members of city boards at their Tuesday, May 9 meeting.
The Park Board has five vacancies and nine Branson residents have qualified for consideration by the board: Michael Young, Mica Farley, Scott Wuest, Jennifer Holder, Gregory Turner, Candace Sullinger, Scott Miller, Lane McConnell, and Kyle Knudsen.
The Finance Committee has five qualified candidates for the number of openings determined by the board. According to city code, the number of members of the finance committee is determined each year by the board. The qualified candidates are: Pamela Yancey, Alex Williams, Cherry Webster, Michael Pinkley, and Daniel Meenen.
The Human Resources Committee is determined in a similar manner as the Finance Committee according to city code. After the aldermen determine the number of vacancies, they will choose among three qualified applicants: Christine Deaton, Travis Learning, and Lane McConnell.
The Planning Commission has two vacancies and seven qualified applicants: Darrell Birdsong, Charles Hills Sr., Lewis Green, Shannen White, Chris Westpheling, Cherry Webster, and Kendall Hayes.
The Board of Adjustment has one opening and one qualified candidate: Dan Nosalek. The Industrial Development Authority also has one candidate for a lone opening: Ty Robertson.
Residents who wish to talk to the aldermen about the candidates for the position will have an opportunity to speak during the meeting before the vote takes place.
