Branson High School hosted the 74th Annual Missouri Association of Student Councils state convention from March 17-19.
Over 700 student leaders and 200 school advisors from across the state attended the event.
“It was great to see our kids come together and work hard to host this convention,” BHS graduate and current principal, Jack Harris, said in a press statement. “I’m very proud of their hard work on this excellent event which brought together over 100 schools from across the state.”
The convention returned to Branson for the first time since 2000. Principal Harris was the school’s Student Council President the last time the school hosted the convention.
The convention allowed student leaders from across the state to share ideas on promoting a more positive school environment and look for ways to improve the operations of their school’s student governments.
The conference had the theme “Back to our Future,” and included breakout sessions for student-led workshops and presentations from national speakers. Honor Council recipients were honored and elections took place for state officer schools.
The Honor Council Committee also honored Branson High School’s Student Council with the MASC Gold Award, with special recognition to the schools’ student council advisors Sunshine Ridinger and Todd Koon.
“As a high school educator, I am often asked how I can work with high school students or if I’m worried about our future,” Ridinger said. “I can without a doubt tell you these kids make me excited for what is to come. They are kind, they are inclusive, they are smart, they are problem solvers, they are hard workers, and most importantly, they are leaders.”
