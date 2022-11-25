The Branson Board of Aldermen approved an addendum at their Tuesday, Nov. 22, meeting which would significantly change the pay scale for firefighters.
The deal with the International Association of Firefighters Local 152 would change the pay scale from 21 salary steps to 10 steps, allowing union members the opportunity to reach higher levels of pay earlier in their career.
“We wanted to make sure the compensation structure for the fire department fit within the global compensation structure of the city of Branson,” HR Director Jan Fischer told the aldermen. “This current scale is overwhelming. It takes you effectively 21 years of continuous movement to get to the top of it. In that respect, our longest serving firefighter is serving only at step 12 or 13.
“The idea of them reaching the top of the pay scale to maximize their retirement benefits, because to be very candid these guys have a limited shelf life, they work hard, put themselves in dangerous positions, is difficult because they don’t know how long their career is going to be.”
Fischer said city staff felt the firefighters should have an easier path to the top of the pay scale, so they went to the firefighters to discuss the issue, and their response gave the city a simple solution.
“They said ‘Let’s take out the odd numbered steps and call it a day and that’s effectively what we did,” Fischer said.
He said he increased the overall pay scale to 5% for 2023 to stay in line with what has previously been approved for all city employees, and the new pay plan will go into effect in 2024.
The former pay scale gave firefighters a 2.05% increase per step; the new scale will give increases of 4.14%.
Firefighters will also be given additional pay for work on special teams or for management assigned staff functions.
Mayor Pro Tem Clay Cooper addressed firefighters in the audience, asking for their feedback, and seemed pleased with their universal support of the agreement.
“If they’re good, I’m good,” Cooper said.
Mayor Larry Milton complimented Fischer and all involved for the simplification of the pay scale, which would make the city more attractive to candidates for open positions.
Milton also said union negotiators also asked if Fire Chief Ted Martin could be included in the next round of negotiations, and they hope to work with a mediator rather than having attorneys fight over the agreement.
Martin expressed his pleasure with the new deal and the aldermen’s action.
“We’re really excited to see the update in the pay scale that will really help the firefighters in achieving their top level in a shorter time period,” Martin told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “This will help with recruitment, especially as we look toward Station 4, and the firefighters are able to retire at a younger age because of the risk and the injury potential, and this aligns better with that plan to keep pay scales in line with state LAGERS retirement.”
The vote in favor was 5-0, as Alderman Chuck Rodriguez was not in attendance at the meeting.
