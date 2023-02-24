Branson Public Schools announced multiple leadership changes for the 2023-2024 school year.
Dr. Brandon Wilson will take over as the district’s new Activities Director. Wilson will replace David Large who is stepping down after nine years with the district. Wilson, who has been with the district for 24 years, is currently serving as the Activities Director for Branson Junior High school.
“I look forward to joining the team at BHS and am committed to making sure every student has a chance to get involved and find their passions in athletics and activities outside of the classroom,” Wilson said in a statement. “I whole-heartedly believe that a well-rounded education includes excellent academics and the opportunities for growth and personal development through extracurricular activities.”
Wilson, a graduate of Missouri State with a doctorate from the University of Arkansas, has been a physical education teacher with coaching stints in football, basketball, and track at both junior and senior high levels.
He and his wife Julie have two sons who attend the district.
The district’s Director of Transportation, Rob Watson, announced his retirement after 22 years of serving the district. He will be replaced by Branson High School’s current assistant principal Dr. Anthony Lourenco.
Lourenco has over 18 years of experience across southwest Missouri, including experience in Webb City and Joplin. He holds a master’s degree from Missouri State and a doctorate from Southwest Baptist University.
“I am honored to serve Branson Schools as the new Director of Transportation,” Lourenco said. “I look forward to working with the staff, students, and community to ensure that all students have access to safe and reliable transportation to and from school. I want to thank Mr. Watson for his dedicated service and for leaving such a strong foundation for the district to build upon.”
Lourenco will be replaced as assistant principal by Dr. Nathan Carter. Carter is currently assistant principal at Cedar Ridge Intermediate.
“I am thrilled to support the current administration and staff and Branson High School to continue providing a high-quality educational experience to all students,” Carter said.
Carter, who has degrees from College of the Ozarks, Missouri State, and Southwest Baptist University, and his wife Janelle, have three children attending Branson schools.
Sara Strohm will also serve as an assistant principal at Branson High School next year. Strohm, the current principal for Reed Academy Middle School within Springfield Public Schools, said she’s honored to join the Branson district.
“I believe that every student deserves a supportive learning environment and I am committed to working with the faculty, staff, and families to provide just that,” Strohm said. “I am eager to get to know students, learn from our teachers, and be a part of shaping the future of Branson High School.”
Strohm and her husband Byron have two sons in the district. She holds degrees from Missouri State and William Woods University.
All four will begin their new duties on July 1, 2023.
