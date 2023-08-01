Fly fishing enthusiasts from across the region came together for three days of celebrating their mutual hobby at the 2023 Fly Fishing Expo, hosted at the Lions Community Building in Branson.
The event featured crafters of flies displaying their talents, the opportunity to buy items, raffles, and opportunities for youth to learn more about the hobby.
The expo was presented by the Missouri Trout Fishermen’s Association. Find more about their organization at MTFA-Springfield.org.
