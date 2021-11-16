Santa Claus is indeed coming to town.
Branson Parks and Recreation announced in a press release the annual “Breakfast with Santa” will take place at the Branson RecPlex on Dec. 11. There will be three sessions available: 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., and 10:30 a.m..
The cost is $6 per person and advance registration is required.
The breakfast will include pancakes, sausage, juice, milk, and coffee provided by McDonald’s. Santa will then visit with the children after the meal.
All children 12 and under will be given a gift by Santa.
For more information about the event, contact the Branson RecPlex at 417-335-2368 or visit the Santa webpage on BransonParksandRecreation.com.
