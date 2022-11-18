The 11th Annual Branson Turkey Trot will take place on Thursday, Nov. 24, on Branson Landing starting at 8 a.m.
Advanced registration is currently open online through midnight on Tuesday, Nov. 22, with all of the event’s proceeds benefiting local charity Gift of Hope.
“This was a record year for the Branson Turkey Trot in regards to the number of non-profit applications received,” Branson Turkey Trot Race Director Devra Leach said. “We had 16 area nonprofits submit their application and we couldn’t be more excited that this was the year for Gift of Hope! This event has grown year over year and we are looking forward to making 2022 our biggest yet.”
All funds raised are for Gift of Hope’s program to provide 1,000 children across eight Taney County school districts with backpacks of food so the students have healthy meals on the weekends.
“We couldn’t be more honored to be the charity chosen this year,” Gift of Hope Director Jennifer Costello said. “We are feeling blessed and the timing is perfect. We have seen an increase in need this year as well as a rise in food costs. We are projecting that this fundraiser will provide over 2,000 backpacks full of food to children that truly need the extra nutrition on the weekends.”
The Turkey Trot has raised over $65,000 for nonprofit organizations in the last 10 years.
The cost to register is $30 for adults, $20 for youth (18 and under.) In addition to advance registration, entrants will also have the opportunity to register on race day.
Those who register in advance can pick up their race packets at Fritz’s Adventure on Wednesday, Nov. 23, between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. so they can avoid long lines for registration on race morning.
Register online at actnowracing.com or at www.facebook.com/BransonTurkeyTrot.
