Jason Wert

The Princess of America organization hosted their national pageant in Branson from July 23 through July 29. Preliminary events took place at the Branson Convention Center, with the finals being hosted on Saturday,  July 29, at the Mansion Theatre.

In the Senior Division, the 2023 National Queens are:

- Teen Miss: Ashlynn Horne

- Junior Miss: Savannah Meadows 

- Miss: Jacey Ladage

- Superstar: Kaitlyn Rigdon

- Ambassador: Alexis Elle Thompson

In the Junior Division, the 2023 National Queens are:

- Tiny Miss: Paris Epps

- Little Miss: Olivia Baldwin

- Preteen Miss: Mattison Darnell 

- Junior Superstar: Bellah Burns 

- Junior Ambassador: Bria Malone McCarty

More about the organization and their events is available at princessofamerica.com.

