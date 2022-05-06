The city of Branson’s Fire Rescue Department replaced two Outdoor Warning Sirens.
The first replacement was in the 600 block of Parnell Drive, and the other in the 300 block of Dr. Good Drive.
Crews removed the old siren equipment and utility poles, replacing them with new items. The cost for the replacements came completely from a grant by the Missouri State Emergency Management agency.
The city of Branson maintains 23 Outdoor Warning Sirens.
The sirens are used to indicate multiple emergency situations, including tornadoes, flooding, or thunderstorms with winds greater than 70 miles per hour.
More information on the city’s emergency operations is available on the Emergency Management page of the city’s website, BransonMo.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.